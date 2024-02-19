UKMTO receives report on incident in east of Aden, Yemen

2024-02-19 | 05:41
UKMTO receives report on incident in east of Aden, Yemen
UKMTO receives report on incident in east of Aden, Yemen

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations body received a report on Monday about an incident 100 nautical miles east of the Yemeni port of Aden.

The body added that authorities were investigating the incident and did not provide further details.

Reuters

