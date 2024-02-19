US-owned cargo ship reports being hit by 'missile attack' off Yemen

Britain's maritime security company "Ambrey" reported Monday that a US-owned cargo ship had reported being hit by a "missile attack" off the coast of Yemen, hours after Houthi rebels targeted a British ship in the region.



Ambrey said in a statement that "a US-owned cargo ship flying the Greek flag requested military assistance, indicating that it had been subjected to a missile attack about 93 nautical miles east of Aden" in southern Yemen.



It added that the ship later reported that "the crew was unharmed."



AFP