US-owned cargo ship reports being hit by 'missile attack' off Yemen

Middle East News
2024-02-19 | 06:36
High views
LBCI
LBCI
US-owned cargo ship reports being hit by 'missile attack' off Yemen

Britain's maritime security company "Ambrey" reported Monday that a US-owned cargo ship had reported being hit by a "missile attack" off the coast of Yemen, hours after Houthi rebels targeted a British ship in the region.

Ambrey said in a statement that "a US-owned cargo ship flying the Greek flag requested military assistance, indicating that it had been subjected to a missile attack about 93 nautical miles east of Aden" in southern Yemen. 

It added that the ship later reported that "the crew was unharmed."

AFP

Middle East News

US

Cargo

Ship

Missile

Attack

Yemen

Houthi

Aden

Ambrey

