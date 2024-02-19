News
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
10
o
US-owned cargo ship reports being hit by 'missile attack' off Yemen
Middle East News
2024-02-19 | 06:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US-owned cargo ship reports being hit by 'missile attack' off Yemen
Britain's maritime security company "Ambrey" reported Monday that a US-owned cargo ship had reported being hit by a "missile attack" off the coast of Yemen, hours after Houthi rebels targeted a British ship in the region.
Ambrey said in a statement that "a US-owned cargo ship flying the Greek flag requested military assistance, indicating that it had been subjected to a missile attack about 93 nautical miles east of Aden" in southern Yemen.
It added that the ship later reported that "the crew was unharmed."
AFP
