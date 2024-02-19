News
Beirut 14
14
o
Mount Lebanon 13
13
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan 15
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa 7
7
o
Houthis claim attack on ship in Gulf of Aden
Middle East News
2024-02-19 | 08:26
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Houthis claim attack on ship in Gulf of Aden
Houthi militants in Yemen said on Monday they had attacked the Rubymar cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden, and the vessel was now at risk of sinking - raising the stakes in their campaign to disrupt global shipping in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.
The crew is safe, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement. The Houthis had also shot down a US drone in the port city of Hodeidah, he said.
"The ship was seriously hit, which caused it to stop completely. As a result of the ship's extensive damage, it is now at risk of sinking in the Gulf of Aden," Sarea said.
The Rubymar sustained damage after two missiles were fired at the vessel from Yemen. However, the crew was able to evacuate, the vessel's maritime security company LSS-SAPU told Reuters on Monday.
"We know she was taking in water," LSS-SAPU said when asked about the vessel's condition.
"There is nobody on board now," LSS-SAPU said. "The owners and managers are considering options for towage."
So far, no ships attacked have been sunk or any crew killed, but there are growing safety fears.
Iran-aligned Houthi forces have made repeated drone and missile attacks since mid-November against international commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait - a route that accounts for about 12% of the world's shipping traffic.
The militia has vowed to continue their attacks as long as Israel continues to commit "crimes" against Palestinians.
The Belize-flagged, British-registered, and Lebanese-operated general cargo ship came under attack in the Bab al-Mandab Strait off Yemen on Sunday, British maritime security firm Ambrey said.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported on Sunday that the crew had abandoned a ship off Yemen after an explosion - the same incident.
In a second incident in hours, a Greece-flagged, US-owned bulk carrier was attacked on Monday by missiles in two separate attempts, with no injuries to the crew, although one window onboard was damaged, Greek shipping ministry sources told Reuters.
The ministry source said the vessel was sailing from Argentina to Aden with grain with 23 crew members onboard, including 5 Greek nationals.
The attacks have prompted several companies to halt Red Sea voyages and take a longer and more expensive route around Africa. US and British warplanes have carried out retaliatory strikes across Yemen.
Seafarers remain in the firing line and have already signed agreements to refuse to sail on ships passing through the Red Sea and receive double pay when entering the high-risk zones.
Shipping industry associations on Monday called for the immediate release of the 25 crew members of the Galaxy Leader, which was hijacked by the Houthis on Nov 19, marking three months since their capture.
"The 25 seafarers who make up the crew of the Galaxy Leader are innocent victims of the ongoing aggression against world shipping, and their plight is a major concern as the merchant shipping community continues to come under attack," the associations said in a joint statement.
"It is abhorrent that military forces seized seafarers and that they have been kept from their families and loved ones for too long."
The CEO of QatarEnergy, Saad al-Kaabi, said on Monday that disruption to shipping in the Red Sea region would impact its deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) but not its production.
"It's only going to take longer to get it there. But it will not reach a point where we have to stop production because there isn't any ship. We're okay," Kaabi said at a groundbreaking ceremony at the Ras Laffan petrochemical complex.
One of the world's largest LNG exporters, QatarEnergy, said it had stopped sailing via the Red Sea in January for security reasons.
Houthi militants in Yemen, who control the country's most populous regions, have targeted vessels with commercial ties to the United States, Britain, and Israel, shipping and insurance sources say.
War risk insurance premiums have been creeping higher and are now around 1% of the value of the vessels with various discounts, which still works out at hundreds of thousands of dollars of additional costs per voyage, insurance sources said.
"As a result of the significantly increased risk in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden area, additional premiums for war risks have risen dramatically," insurance broker Gallagher Specialty Marine said in a report last week.
"Shipping companies must weigh the increased costs and journey times against the risk to their vessels, and, most importantly, the crew's safety onboard."
Reuters
Middle East News
Houthi
Yemen
Gulf Of Aden
Ship
Vessel
United States
Crew
War
