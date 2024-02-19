Navigation disruption in Red Sea leads to a '40 to 50%' decline in Suez Canal revenues: Egyptian President El-Sisi

Middle East News
2024-02-19 | 09:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Navigation disruption in Red Sea leads to a &#39;40 to 50%&#39; decline in Suez Canal revenues: Egyptian President El-Sisi
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Navigation disruption in Red Sea leads to a '40 to 50%' decline in Suez Canal revenues: Egyptian President El-Sisi

On Monday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confirmed a decline in Suez Canal revenues ranging from 40 to 50 percent due to disruptions in navigation in the Red Sea, a result of Houthi rebel attacks in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

During the Egypt Energy Show, El-Sisi stated, "Today, the navigational passage that used to generate approximately 10 billion dollars annually has declined by 40 to 50 percent since the beginning of the current year." 

He pointed out the impact on the Egyptian economy, first from the "COVID-19 crisis, then the Russo-Ukrainian crisis, and now what is happening on our various borders with Libya, Sudan, and Gaza."

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Egypt

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Suez Canal

Revenues

Red Sea

Houthi

Gaza

LBCI Next
QatarEnergy: Shipping disruption in the Red Sea affects long-term product delivery to customers
Jordanian army: Five drug dealers killed on border with Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:41

Qatar's Energy minister says that ceasefire in Gaza will end Houthi's hostilities in the Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-11

Red Sea attacks' impact on Suez Canal revenue can be partly absorbed, says Egypt's finance minister

LBCI
World News
2024-01-10

London confirms recent Houthi attack in Red Sea was the ‘largest’ since Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-23

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi: The displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt is a red line

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:51

US suggests UN resolution in support of temporary ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:42

Advisory opinions: ICJ holds hearings this week on Israeli actions in Palestine

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:12

Ramadan and Al-Aqsa Mosque: Israel's reaction to mounting tensions in occupied Palestinian territories

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:29

Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:54

Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:44

In the shadows of bureaucracy: The budget's impact on new fees

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More