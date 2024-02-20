French army destroys two drones in the Red Sea

2024-02-20 | 09:53
French army destroys two drones in the Red Sea
French army destroys two drones in the Red Sea

The French Defense Ministry announced that two French army warships destroyed two drones in the Red Sea on Monday night "after detecting multiple drone attacks originating from Yemen."

In a statement, it said, "These actions contribute to the maritime security of the Suez Canal and extend to the Strait of Hormuz." This came a day after the European Union announced the launch of a naval mission to protect navigation in the region.



