News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French army destroys two drones in the Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-02-20 | 09:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
French army destroys two drones in the Red Sea
The French Defense Ministry announced that two French army warships destroyed two drones in the Red Sea on Monday night "after detecting multiple drone attacks originating from Yemen."
In a statement, it said, "These actions contribute to the maritime security of the Suez Canal and extend to the Strait of Hormuz." This came a day after the European Union announced the launch of a naval mission to protect navigation in the region.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
French
Army
Drones
Red Sea
France
Next
Pretoria: Israeli apartheid against Palestinians worse than in South Africa
US State Department spokesperson to Vision 2030: We do not support any escalation between Lebanon and Israel and are pushing for de-escalation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-18
Pakistan army: We used drones and missiles to strike targets of extremist groups in Iran
World News
2024-01-18
Pakistan army: We used drones and missiles to strike targets of extremist groups in Iran
0
World News
2024-01-11
French naval forces escorting ships with French interests through Red Sea, says top naval commander
World News
2024-01-11
French naval forces escorting ships with French interests through Red Sea, says top naval commander
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
France provides 15 tons of medical aid to the Lebanese army
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
France provides 15 tons of medical aid to the Lebanese army
0
World News
2023-12-31
US army reports the death of Houthi boats' crews after attacking ship in the Red Sea
World News
2023-12-31
US army reports the death of Houthi boats' crews after attacking ship in the Red Sea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Tactical achievements instead of strategic goals: Israeli discussions on Rafah invasion
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Tactical achievements instead of strategic goals: Israeli discussions on Rafah invasion
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:47
US vetoes draft UN Security Council resolution on Israel-Hamas war, blocking demand for immediate ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:47
US vetoes draft UN Security Council resolution on Israel-Hamas war, blocking demand for immediate ceasefire
0
World News
08:43
UK's Prince William urges Gaza fighting to end, as 'too many' have been killed
World News
08:43
UK's Prince William urges Gaza fighting to end, as 'too many' have been killed
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:36
UN suspends food aid delivery in northern Gaza due to 'violence and chaos'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:36
UN suspends food aid delivery in northern Gaza due to 'violence and chaos'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:25
Gaza health crisis could kill 8,000 by August even if fighting stops, says report
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:25
Gaza health crisis could kill 8,000 by August even if fighting stops, says report
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
Beirut's golden achievement: Ranking first place in economic resilience on World Tourism Day
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
Beirut's golden achievement: Ranking first place in economic resilience on World Tourism Day
0
Middle East News
2024-01-23
Israeli army announces 'encirclement' of Khan Younis in southern Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-23
Israeli army announces 'encirclement' of Khan Younis in southern Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:29
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
Lebanon News
14:29
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
2
Lebanon News
02:39
Walid Joumblatt: We seem to have entered into an open war
Lebanon News
02:39
Walid Joumblatt: We seem to have entered into an open war
3
Lebanon News
15:36
Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat
Lebanon News
15:36
Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat
4
Lebanon News
12:28
Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:28
Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
15:58
Search and rescue operation in Choueifat: Two women rescued, child deceased
Lebanon News
15:58
Search and rescue operation in Choueifat: Two women rescued, child deceased
6
Lebanon News
15:00
US State Department spokesperson to Vision 2030: We do not support any escalation between Lebanon and Israel and are pushing for de-escalation
Lebanon News
15:00
US State Department spokesperson to Vision 2030: We do not support any escalation between Lebanon and Israel and are pushing for de-escalation
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:40
Banking Association's response to financial recovery strategy and legal action
News Bulletin Reports
08:40
Banking Association's response to financial recovery strategy and legal action
8
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
Beirut's golden achievement: Ranking first place in economic resilience on World Tourism Day
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
Beirut's golden achievement: Ranking first place in economic resilience on World Tourism Day
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More