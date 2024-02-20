Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israeli and US ships in Red Sea with missiles

2024-02-20 | 12:29
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israeli and US ships in Red Sea with missiles

Yemen's Houthi militants said in a statement on Tuesday that the group targeted an Israeli cargo ship 'MSC Silver' in the Gulf of Aden with several missiles.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree added the group used drones to target several US warships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, as well as sites in Eilat in southern Israel.


