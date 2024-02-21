Syrian News Channel reports Israeli aggression targeting residential neighborhood in Damascus

2024-02-21 | 02:28
Syrian News Channel reports Israeli aggression targeting residential neighborhood in Damascus
Syrian News Channel reports Israeli aggression targeting residential neighborhood in Damascus

The Syrian News Channel reported on Wednesday an Israeli aggression targeting the residential neighborhood of Kafr Sousa in Damascus.

According to the report, several missiles were launched, posing a threat to the civilian population in the area.

Syria

Israel

Aggression

Damascus

Residential

Neighborhood

Kafr Sousa

At least two killed in Israeli airstrike on residential apartment in Damascus
Iran accuses Israel of 'plot' against gas pipelines
