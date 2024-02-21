Continuation of dialogue rounds: Meeting between Iraqi PM and US Ambassador

Middle East News
2024-02-21 | 05:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Continuation of dialogue rounds: Meeting between Iraqi PM and US Ambassador
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Continuation of dialogue rounds: Meeting between Iraqi PM and US Ambassador

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, discussed the relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them with the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski.

They affirmed the continuation of bilateral dialogue rounds, and the Joint Supreme Military Committee is concerned with organizing the conclusion of the International Coalition's mission in Iraq.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the files to be raised during the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister to Washington, the mechanism of cooperation within the Strategic Framework Agreement between Iraq and the United States, and the committees formed in this regard.

World News

Middle East News

Iraq

United States

Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani

Prime Minister

Ambassador

Iraq

Alina Romanowski

LBCI Next
Iranian source reports no Iranian casualties in Israeli airstrike on Damascus
At least two killed in Israeli airstrike on residential apartment in Damascus
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-16

Iraq recalls its ambassador to Tehran for consultations after 'Iranian attacks'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-18

Iraqi armed groups reduce US attacks on request of Iranian commander

LBCI
World News
2024-02-12

Iraq dedicated to OPEC, will not produce more than four mln bpd, says minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-11

US forces withdrawal from Iraq: New round of negotiations between Washington and Baghdad

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Lebanon challenges Israel's actions: A response to threats and violations of Resolution 1701

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:23

Israeli parliament supports Netanyahu's opposition to 'unilateral' creation of Palestinian state

LBCI
World News
07:20

Ballistic missile attacks in Red Sea trigger Asian defenses' interest

LBCI
Middle East News
06:52

Explosion heard in Damascus hours after an Israeli attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Critical reforms in focus: BDL Acting Governor meets FCDO officials in London

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-12

Israeli drone strikes Khiam, conducts two raids near Odeisseh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-12

Israeli airstrike targets car in Bint Jbeil, injures one taken to hospital

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Ex-President Aoun cautions against Hezbollah using war as leverage in presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military positions in two settlements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Withdrawal and loans: Effects of exchange rate fluctuations between LBP 15,000 and 25,000

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Choueifat disaster: Building collapse raises questions of legal responsibility, as toll rises

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Residential building in Basta area evacuated after collapse warnings: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Israeli Army targets sites in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More