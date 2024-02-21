Continuation of dialogue rounds: Meeting between Iraqi PM and US Ambassador

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, discussed the relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them with the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski.



They affirmed the continuation of bilateral dialogue rounds, and the Joint Supreme Military Committee is concerned with organizing the conclusion of the International Coalition's mission in Iraq.



Additionally, the meeting addressed the files to be raised during the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister to Washington, the mechanism of cooperation within the Strategic Framework Agreement between Iraq and the United States, and the committees formed in this regard.