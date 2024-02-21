Explosion heard in Damascus hours after an Israeli attack

Middle East News
2024-02-21 | 06:52
Explosion heard in Damascus hours after an Israeli attack
Explosion heard in Damascus hours after an Israeli attack

A witness from Reuters and local media said at least one large explosion was heard in the Syrian capital, Damascus, this Wednesday afternoon, hours after an Israeli attack targeting a building in the Kafr Sousa neighborhood.

The Reuters witness said the force of the explosion shook windows of homes in the capital. Syrian Sham FM radio reported that several blasts had been heard in the capital.

Reuters

Middle East News

Syria

Explosion

Damascus

Blast

Israel

Attack

