Suspected shooting attack wounds six people on highway on outskirts of Jerusalem

Middle East News
2024-02-22 | 01:10
High views
0min
Suspected shooting attack wounds six people on highway on outskirts of Jerusalem

A suspected shooting attack wounded six people on a highway on the outskirts of Jerusalem near the Maale Adumim settlement on Thursday, Israel's ambulance service said.

Some of the injured were in serious condition, the ambulance service said. Israel's public broadcaster Kan said the shooter appeared to have been "neutralised."

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Shooting

Attack

Jerusalem

Maale Adumim

Settlement

Israel

Israeli military sounds sirens in Eilat, intercepts aerial target
MP Michel Moawad to LBCI: Hezbollah 'hijacked' state's decision; Gaza conflict 'concerns us all'
