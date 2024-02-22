News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Suspected shooting attack wounds six people on highway on outskirts of Jerusalem
Middle East News
2024-02-22 | 01:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Suspected shooting attack wounds six people on highway on outskirts of Jerusalem
A suspected shooting attack wounded six people on a highway on the outskirts of Jerusalem near the Maale Adumim settlement on Thursday, Israel's ambulance service said.
Some of the injured were in serious condition, the ambulance service said. Israel's public broadcaster Kan said the shooter appeared to have been "neutralised."
Reuters
Middle East News
Shooting
Attack
Jerusalem
Maale Adumim
Settlement
Israel
Next
Israeli military sounds sirens in Eilat, intercepts aerial target
MP Michel Moawad to LBCI: Hezbollah 'hijacked' state's decision; Gaza conflict 'concerns us all'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-07
Israeli civilian killed in West Bank shooting attack
Middle East News
2024-01-07
Israeli civilian killed in West Bank shooting attack
0
Middle East News
2023-12-06
Israel approves construction of 1,700 settlement units in East Jerusalem
Middle East News
2023-12-06
Israel approves construction of 1,700 settlement units in East Jerusalem
0
World News
09:50
Switzerland plans to ban Hamas after Israel attacks
World News
09:50
Switzerland plans to ban Hamas after Israel attacks
0
Middle East News
06:52
Explosion heard in Damascus hours after an Israeli attack
Middle East News
06:52
Explosion heard in Damascus hours after an Israeli attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:04
Israeli military sounds sirens in Eilat, intercepts aerial target
Middle East News
02:04
Israeli military sounds sirens in Eilat, intercepts aerial target
0
Lebanon News
15:01
MP Michel Moawad to LBCI: Hezbollah 'hijacked' state's decision; Gaza conflict 'concerns us all'
Lebanon News
15:01
MP Michel Moawad to LBCI: Hezbollah 'hijacked' state's decision; Gaza conflict 'concerns us all'
0
Lebanon News
14:24
US senators urge Hezbollah-Israel war to de-escalate soon
Lebanon News
14:24
US senators urge Hezbollah-Israel war to de-escalate soon
0
World News
13:37
Britain and Jordan airdrop aid to a hospital in northern Gaza
World News
13:37
Britain and Jordan airdrop aid to a hospital in northern Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:44
Lebanon's Stand: The Refugee Dilemma at Sea
News Bulletin Reports
10:44
Lebanon's Stand: The Refugee Dilemma at Sea
0
Middle East News
2024-01-30
Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank hospital raid
Middle East News
2024-01-30
Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank hospital raid
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
0
Variety and Tech
2024-02-20
Saudi firm Alat to partner with SoftBank, others
Variety and Tech
2024-02-20
Saudi firm Alat to partner with SoftBank, others
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:58
Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World
Lebanon News
10:58
Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World
2
Lebanon News
05:06
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military positions in two settlements
Lebanon News
05:06
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military positions in two settlements
3
Lebanon News
07:02
Israeli Army targets sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:02
Israeli Army targets sites in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
14:24
US senators urge Hezbollah-Israel war to de-escalate soon
Lebanon News
14:24
US senators urge Hezbollah-Israel war to de-escalate soon
5
Lebanon News
15:01
MP Michel Moawad to LBCI: Hezbollah 'hijacked' state's decision; Gaza conflict 'concerns us all'
Lebanon News
15:01
MP Michel Moawad to LBCI: Hezbollah 'hijacked' state's decision; Gaza conflict 'concerns us all'
6
Press Highlights
00:28
US envoy's call to Berri: Hezbollah withdrawal demand amidst escalating tensions
Press Highlights
00:28
US envoy's call to Berri: Hezbollah withdrawal demand amidst escalating tensions
7
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon challenges Israel's actions: A response to threats and violations of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon challenges Israel's actions: A response to threats and violations of Resolution 1701
8
Lebanon News
05:22
Colonel Sandro Iervolino unveils Italy's unwavering support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:22
Colonel Sandro Iervolino unveils Italy's unwavering support for Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More