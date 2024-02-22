Israeli military sounds sirens in Eilat, intercepts aerial target

2024-02-22 | 02:04
Israeli military sounds sirens in Eilat, intercepts aerial target
Israeli military sounds sirens in Eilat, intercepts aerial target

Israel's military said it intercepted a target in the area of the Red Sea on Thursday after sirens warning of incoming rockets and missiles sounded in the southern city of Eilat.

"The target did not cross into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat to civilians. The sirens were sounded according to policy," the military said.

Eilat, on the Red Sea, has in the past been the target of long-distance launches by Yemeni Houthis, in solidarity with Palestinians since the outbreak in October of the Gaza war.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

Red Sea

Rockets

Missiles

Eilat

