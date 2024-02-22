UKMTO: Incident reported southeast of Yemen's Aden

Middle East News
2024-02-22 | 03:32
High views
UKMTO: Incident reported southeast of Yemen's Aden
UKMTO: Incident reported southeast of Yemen's Aden

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency received on Thursday a report of an incident 70 nautical miles southeast of the Yemeni port city of Aden.

The agency says it is investigating the incident.

The Iran-backed Houthi forces have targeted dozens of Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait in response to Israel’s war on Gaza.

Despite US-UK retaliatory strikes, the group has promised to continue its campaign in solidarity with Palestinians until Israel stops the war.
 

Gaza under attack: 97 martyrs and 132 injured in 24 hours
Turkey calls for Gaza ceasefire, two-state solution at G20 meeting
