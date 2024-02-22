The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency received on Thursday a report of an incident 70 nautical miles southeast of the Yemeni port city of Aden.



The agency says it is investigating the incident.



The Iran-backed Houthi forces have targeted dozens of Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait in response to Israel’s war on Gaza.



Despite US-UK retaliatory strikes, the group has promised to continue its campaign in solidarity with Palestinians until Israel stops the war.