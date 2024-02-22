Gaza under attack: 97 martyrs and 132 injured in 24 hours

2024-02-22 | 03:43
Gaza under attack: 97 martyrs and 132 injured in 24 hours
Gaza under attack: 97 martyrs and 132 injured in 24 hours

In the daily report on the number of martyrs and injured due to the ongoing attacks for the 139th day, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said that the Israeli occupation committed nine massacres against families in Gaza, resulting in 97 martyrs and 132 injuries in the past 24 hours.

It said that the toll of the Israeli aggression has risen to 29,410 martyrs and 69,465 injuries since October 7th.
 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Ministry Of Health

Death Toll

Injuries

