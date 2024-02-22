News
Missile attack causes fire on vessel off Yemen coast
Middle East News
2024-02-22 | 04:36
Missile attack causes fire on vessel off Yemen coast
Two British Maritime Security Agencies reported on Thursday that a missile attack targeted a cargo ship sailing in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Yemen, causing a fire on board.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency, operated by the Royal Navy, stated that "the ship was attacked with two missiles, leading to a fire on board," noting that "coalition forces are responding" to the incident.
Meanwhile, the Ambrey maritime security agency reported receiving notification of "an attack on a British-owned general cargo ship flying the flag of the Republic of Palau with two missiles, approximately 63 nautical miles southeast of Aden in Yemen."
Ambrey indicated that the ship "appears to have been en route from Map Ta Phut in Thailand, heading towards the Red Sea."
No party immediately claimed responsibility for this attack, which comes after a series of strikes by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Missile
Attack
Fire
Vessel
Yemen
Coast
Houthi
