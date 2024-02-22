French Navy destroys two drones from Yemen at night in the Red Sea

2024-02-22 | 07:34
French Navy destroys two drones from Yemen at night in the Red Sea
French Navy destroys two drones from Yemen at night in the Red Sea

The French Armed Forces Ministry announced that the French Navy in the Red Sea destroyed two drones launched from Yemen on Wednesday night. 

This follows the French Ministry of Defense's declaration that two frigates of the French army destroyed two drones in the Red Sea on Monday night "after detecting multiple attacks by drones originating from Yemen." 

The Armed Forces Ministry stated Thursday that a French multi-mission frigate "detected the same type of threat and engaged with two drones, destroying them" overnight.



AFP
 

