Houthis 'ban' Israeli, US, British ships from Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-02-22 | 08:35
Yemen's Houthis have announced that ships that are wholly or partially owned by Israeli individuals or entities and Israel-flagged vessels are "banned" from the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea, the Reuters news agency quoted a statement as saying.
The Houthi's Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center, an agency controlled by the group, sent a statement to shipping insurers and firms operating in the region.
Ships owned by US or British individuals or entities or sailing under their flags are also banned.
The warning comes amid continuing attacks launched in response to Israel's war on Gaza that have disrupted international trade on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.
Reuters
