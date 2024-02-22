Hezbollah strikes spy equipment at Barkat Risha

Middle East News
2024-02-22 | 09:01
Hezbollah strikes spy equipment at Barkat Risha
0min
Hezbollah strikes spy equipment at Barkat Risha

Hezbollah announced on Thursday that it successfully targeted spy equipment at the Israeli site of Barkat Risha site using appropriate weaponry, resulting in direct hits.

