Iraq reopens Baiji northern refinery closed for a decade

2024-02-23 | 03:16



Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said in a Friday statement that Iraq has reopened the northern refinery in Baiji after more than ten years of closure.

The Islamic State seized the refinery in 2014, and it suffered extensive damage in the fighting between the organization and Iraqi security forces, which managed to regain control of it.

Reuters
 

