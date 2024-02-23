US destroys Houthi drones and missiles in Yemen and Red Sea

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces said on Friday it had destroyed Houthi drones and anti-ship cruise missiles in Yemen and the Red Sea after determining they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships.



The strikes hit four drones and two cruise missiles that were prepared to launch from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea, the military’s Central Command said.



CENTCOM also shot down three Houthi one-way attack drones near commercial ships operating in the Red Sea, it said.



The Central Command said the strikes were conducted on Thursday and Friday. There was no damage to any ships, it added.

Red Sea Update



On Feb. 22, at approximately 5 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted self-defense strikes against four Iranian-backed Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and two mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) that were prepared to launch… pic.twitter.com/CzEHK29Ita — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 23, 2024