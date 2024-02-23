US destroys Houthi drones and missiles in Yemen and Red Sea

Red Sea Update
On Feb. 22, at approximately 5 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted self-defense strikes against four Iranian-backed Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and two mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) that were prepared to launch… pic.twitter.com/CzEHK29Ita
