UKMTO gets report of vessel sighting four craft near Oman's Qalhat LNG terminal

2024-02-23 | 11:58
UKMTO gets report of vessel sighting four craft near Oman's Qalhat LNG terminal

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Friday that a vessel reported a "suspicious" sighting of three small craft and another large one approximately 175 nautical miles east of Oman's Qalhat LNG terminal.


Reuters
 

