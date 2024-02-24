Houthi attack on M/V Rubymar sparks oil spill concerns, CENTCOM reveals

Middle East News
2024-02-24 | 02:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Houthi attack on M/V Rubymar sparks oil spill concerns, CENTCOM reveals
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Houthi attack on M/V Rubymar sparks oil spill concerns, CENTCOM reveals

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on X that an M/V Rubymar, a Belize-flagged, UK-owned bulk carrier, was attacked by Houthi militants on February 18, between the hours of 9:30 pm and 10:40 pm. 

The attack, characterized as reckless and unwarranted, resulted in significant damage to the vessel, which is currently anchored but facing a growing threat of sinking as it slowly takes on water.

The aftermath of the assault has further escalated concerns, as an 18-mile oil slick has been observed in the Red Sea, attributed to the damage inflicted upon the M/V Rubymar, according to CENTCOM.

 The ship, carrying over 41,000 tons of fertilizer at the time of the attack, now poses an environmental hazard with the potential for the fertilizer to spill into the sea, exacerbating the ecological impact of the incident.

Expressing dismay at the Houthis' disregard for the regional consequences of their actions, the CENTCOM stated, "The Houthis continue to demonstrate disregard for the regional impact of their indiscriminate attacks, threatening the fishing industry, coastal communities, and imports of food supplies."
 
 

Middle East News

Houthi

Attack

Carrier

Ship

Oil

Spills

Red Sea

United States

CENTCOM

LBCI Next
US Army destroys seven missiles targeting Red Sea by Houthis
Blinken says Israel's new settlements in West Bank "inconsistent" with international law
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-07

Houthis launch anti-ship ballistic missile attacks in southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

LBCI
World News
2024-01-15

Houthi leader: Attacks on Israeli-bound ships in the Red Sea will continue

LBCI
World News
2024-01-04

Washington, allies warn the Houthis of attacks' consequences on ships while disrupting trade in Red Sea

LBCI
World News
2023-12-31

Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:06

US Army destroys seven missiles targeting Red Sea by Houthis

LBCI
World News
12:42

Blinken says Israel's new settlements in West Bank "inconsistent" with international law

LBCI
Middle East News
11:58

UKMTO gets report of vessel sighting four craft near Oman's Qalhat LNG terminal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:42

Israel's post-Gaza war plan: What does Netanyahu's plan entail?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:46

US Embassy in Beirut delivers seven vessels to Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-26

The Emerging Trend of Vaping and E-Cigarettes: A Concern for Lebanon's Youth

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Yasmina Zaytoun performs exceptionally in the "Beauty with a Purpose" challenge, earning her a spot in the Top 40 of the Miss World competition

LBCI
Sports News
09:51

Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
09:51

Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
12:02

Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78

LBCI
World News
09:19

Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Mikati postpones Cabinet session amid street tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Watchtowers on the borders: What prompted Syrian authorities to protest?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:46

Arab Tourism Organization designate Kfardebian as the Arab Winter Resort Capital 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Israeli strikes target facilities belonging to the South Lebanon Water Establishment

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More