Houthi attack on M/V Rubymar sparks oil spill concerns, CENTCOM reveals

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on X that an M/V Rubymar, a Belize-flagged, UK-owned bulk carrier, was attacked by Houthi militants on February 18, between the hours of 9:30 pm and 10:40 pm.



The attack, characterized as reckless and unwarranted, resulted in significant damage to the vessel, which is currently anchored but facing a growing threat of sinking as it slowly takes on water.



The aftermath of the assault has further escalated concerns, as an 18-mile oil slick has been observed in the Red Sea, attributed to the damage inflicted upon the M/V Rubymar, according to CENTCOM.



The ship, carrying over 41,000 tons of fertilizer at the time of the attack, now poses an environmental hazard with the potential for the fertilizer to spill into the sea, exacerbating the ecological impact of the incident.



Expressing dismay at the Houthis' disregard for the regional consequences of their actions, the CENTCOM stated, "The Houthis continue to demonstrate disregard for the regional impact of their indiscriminate attacks, threatening the fishing industry, coastal communities, and imports of food supplies."

On Feb. 18 between 9:30 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., Iran-backed Houthi terrorists attacked the M/V Rubymar, a Belize-flagged, UK-owned bulk carrier. The ship is anchored but slowly taking on water. The unprovoked and reckless attack by Iran-backed Houthi terrorists caused significant… pic.twitter.com/bU6j850wwG — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 24, 2024