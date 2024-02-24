US Army destroys seven missiles targeting Red Sea by Houthis

Middle East News
2024-02-24 | 03:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Army destroys seven missiles targeting Red Sea by Houthis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US Army destroys seven missiles targeting Red Sea by Houthis

The US Army said on Friday that it destroyed seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that the Yemeni Houthi group was preparing to launch at targets in the Red Sea.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

US Army

Missiles

Red Sea

Houthi

Attack

Houthi attack on M/V Rubymar sparks oil spill concerns, CENTCOM reveals
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:46

US Embassy in Beirut delivers seven vessels to Lebanese Army

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:45

Randa Taki al-Din: no progress in Gaza truce talks with French concerns over Lebanon's fate

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

MP Sajih Attieh to LBCI: Our presidential initiative focuses on meeting the Quintet Committee

LBCI
World News
03:49

Russian official denies US claims of nuclear weapon deployment in space

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:04

Houthi attack on M/V Rubymar sparks oil spill concerns, CENTCOM reveals

LBCI
World News
12:42

Blinken says Israel's new settlements in West Bank "inconsistent" with international law

LBCI
Middle East News
11:58

UKMTO gets report of vessel sighting four craft near Oman's Qalhat LNG terminal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:42

Israel's post-Gaza war plan: What does Netanyahu's plan entail?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:46

US Embassy in Beirut delivers seven vessels to Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-26

The Emerging Trend of Vaping and E-Cigarettes: A Concern for Lebanon's Youth

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Yasmina Zaytoun performs exceptionally in the "Beauty with a Purpose" challenge, earning her a spot in the Top 40 of the Miss World competition

LBCI
Sports News
09:51

Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
09:51

Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
12:02

Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78

LBCI
World News
09:19

Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Mikati postpones Cabinet session amid street tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Watchtowers on the borders: What prompted Syrian authorities to protest?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:46

Arab Tourism Organization designate Kfardebian as the Arab Winter Resort Capital 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Israeli strikes target facilities belonging to the South Lebanon Water Establishment

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More