US Army destroys seven missiles targeting Red Sea by Houthis
Middle East News
2024-02-24 | 03:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Army destroys seven missiles targeting Red Sea by Houthis
The US Army said on Friday that it destroyed seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that the Yemeni Houthi group was preparing to launch at targets in the Red Sea.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
US Army
Missiles
Red Sea
Houthi
Attack
Houthi attack on M/V Rubymar sparks oil spill concerns, CENTCOM reveals
Previous
Latest News
0
Recommended For You
0
0
0
0
Our visitors readings
0
0
0
0
Videos
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Most read
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
