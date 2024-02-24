Hezbollah targets gathering of Israeli soldiers near Dhayra site, achieving direct hits

2024-02-24 | 07:02
Hezbollah targets gathering of Israeli soldiers near Dhayra site, achieving direct hits
Hezbollah targets gathering of Israeli soldiers near Dhayra site, achieving direct hits

Hezbollah announced on Saturday that it targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers near the Dhayra site with rocket fire, resulting in direct hits.

