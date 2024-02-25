Syrian forces down seven drones in vicinity of Hama and Idlib

Syrian official media quoted the Ministry of Defense as saying that the Syrian armed forces have downed seven drones attempting to target military sites and villages in the countryside of Hama and Idlib.



Official media outlets indicated that the Ministry of Defense stated, "Our forces operating in the direction of the countryside of Hama and Idlib have succeeded in shooting down and destroying seven terrorist drones that attempted to attack our military positions and the safe villages and towns in the surrounding areas."



Reuters



