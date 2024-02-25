News
Iran: US-British strikes on Yemen 'escalate tensions'
Middle East News
2024-02-25 | 07:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran: US-British strikes on Yemen 'escalate tensions'
Iran condemned on Sunday the latest strikes by the United States and Britain on Yemen, saying they were seeking to "escalate tensions and crises" in the region.
On Saturday, American and British forces carried out fresh strikes against 18 Houthi targets in Yemen in response to a wave of attacks by the Iran-backed group on Red Sea shipping.
"With such attacks, America and Britain seek to escalate tensions and crises in the region and expand the scope of war and instability," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.
"Certainly, this kind of arbitrary and aggressive military operation, aside from aggravating insecurity and instability in the region, will not achieve anything for these aggressor countries," Kanani added.
He further condemned the United States and Britain for failing to "take immediate and effective action" to stop Israel's deadly campaign in Gaza.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Iran
US
British
Strikes
Yemen
Tensions
