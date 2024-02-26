Israeli and Saudi ministers meet at WTO talks in UAE

Middle East News
2024-02-26 | 03:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli and Saudi ministers meet at WTO talks in UAE
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli and Saudi ministers meet at WTO talks in UAE

Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat met his Saudi counterpart on the sidelines of a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting in Abu Dhabi on Monday, voicing confidence the countries can "make history together," Barkat's spokesperson said.

The photographed meeting with Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi was a rarity given the lack of formal relations between the countries, though the United States has sought to bring them closer.

"The State of Israel is interested in peace with peace-seeking countries, and we can make history together," Barkat told Qasabi, according to the Israeli minister's office.

Barkat and Qasabi are attending the WTO ministerial conference, which aims to set new global commerce rules. Saudi Arabia's embassy in Abu Dhabi did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the meeting between the two ministers.

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel

Saudi Arabia

Minister

World Trade

Organization

United Arab Emirates

LBCI Next
Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh submits government's resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas
Escalating tensions: The fragile balance in Israel-Lebanon relations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-04

Saudi Arabia and Qatar condemn Israeli ministers' statements on displacement of Gaza residents

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-21

Israeli Defense Minister affirms continued commitment to war goals

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19

Israel's foreign minister: Brazil's Lula not welcome in Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19

Palestinian Foreign Minister declares genocide in Gaza and calls for an end to Israeli occupation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:14

Turkey tells ICJ occupation is root cause of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
03:42

Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh submits government's resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

Escalating tensions: The fragile balance in Israel-Lebanon relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Inside Israel: Ongoing talks about truce and hostage deal amid growing protests

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-12

Israeli forces raid Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, Health Ministry reports: Medical teams at risk

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:26

Netanyahu to CBS News: We're all working on a hostage deal, but we don't guarantee its success

LBCI
Middle East News
03:10

Israeli and Saudi ministers meet at WTO talks in UAE

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16

Hamas Health Ministry: death toll in Gaza rises to 29,782 since the start of the conflict

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:13

Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Israeli warplanes target vicinity of Baalbek, near Aadous

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12

Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi warns of imminent collapse amid constitutional 'distortions,' presidential vacuum

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:26

Netanyahu to CBS News: We're all working on a hostage deal, but we don't guarantee its success

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:28

US rejects French paper: Doubts loom over Hezbollah-Israel tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

Escalating tensions: The fragile balance in Israel-Lebanon relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Iraq conflict: The resurgence of Shiite rivalry in Iraq

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More