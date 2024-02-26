News
Israeli and Saudi ministers meet at WTO talks in UAE
Middle East News
2024-02-26 | 03:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli and Saudi ministers meet at WTO talks in UAE
Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat met his Saudi counterpart on the sidelines of a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting in Abu Dhabi on Monday, voicing confidence the countries can "make history together," Barkat's spokesperson said.
The photographed meeting with Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi was a rarity given the lack of formal relations between the countries, though the United States has sought to bring them closer.
"The State of Israel is interested in peace with peace-seeking countries, and we can make history together," Barkat told Qasabi, according to the Israeli minister's office.
Barkat and Qasabi are attending the WTO ministerial conference, which aims to set new global commerce rules. Saudi Arabia's embassy in Abu Dhabi did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the meeting between the two ministers.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Saudi Arabia
Minister
World Trade
Organization
United Arab Emirates
