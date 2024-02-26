Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced on Monday that the Palestinian government has submitted its resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas.



Shtayyeh stated at the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting, "The government's resignation was made available to President Abbas on February 20th, and today I present it formally."



He affirmed that this step comes "in light of the political, security, and economic developments related to the aggression on the Gaza Strip and the unprecedented escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and what our people and the Palestinian cause and political system face of a fierce and unprecedented attack."



AFP