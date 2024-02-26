Houthis announce the first civilian casualty in US-British strikes in Yemen

The Houthi rebels announced the fall of the first civilian casualty in Yemen due to US-British airstrikes on their controlled areas following the latest round of strikes on Saturday night.



The "Saba Net" news agency, affiliated with the Houthis, quoted a statement from the Ministry of Health in the internationally unrecognized rebel government, stating that "the aggression of the US-British coalition airstrikes on the directorate of Maqbanah in Taiz province led to the martyrdom of one citizen and the injury of six others," adding that "two citizens were injured" in the capital Sanaa.



US and British forces carried out a series of new strikes on Saturday against 18 Houthi targets at eight locations in Yemen in an operation supported by six other countries: Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands, and New Zealand.



Reuters