Houthis announce the first civilian casualty in US-British strikes in Yemen

Middle East News
2024-02-26 | 05:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Houthis announce the first civilian casualty in US-British strikes in Yemen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Houthis announce the first civilian casualty in US-British strikes in Yemen

The Houthi rebels announced the fall of the first civilian casualty in Yemen due to US-British airstrikes on their controlled areas following the latest round of strikes on Saturday night.

The "Saba Net" news agency, affiliated with the Houthis, quoted a statement from the Ministry of Health in the internationally unrecognized rebel government, stating that "the aggression of the US-British coalition airstrikes on the directorate of Maqbanah in Taiz province led to the martyrdom of one citizen and the injury of six others," adding that "two citizens were injured" in the capital Sanaa.

US and British forces carried out a series of new strikes on Saturday against 18 Houthi targets at eight locations in Yemen in an operation supported by six other countries: Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands, and New Zealand.

Reuters

Middle East News

Houthi

Civilian

Airstrike

United States

Britain

Attacks

Yemen

LBCI Next
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
Turkey tells ICJ occupation is root cause of Israeli-Palestinian conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07

Yemen Houthi leader says group will further escalate if attacks on Gaza do not stop

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05

Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-27

Houthi's TV: US, British airstrikes target Yemen port

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-23

Houthis affirm US-British airstrikes on Yemen 'will not pass without retaliation, punishment'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:14

Greece joins EU naval mission in Red Sea against Houthi threats

LBCI
World News
07:55

Paris renews 'continuous support' for Moroccan proposal on Western Sahara conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Hezbollah targets Branit Barracks directly with rocket fire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57

Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-10

Al-Baysari urges emergency meeting amidst escalating tensions in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Sports News
2024-02-23

Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Lebanese MPs take legal action: Appeal filed against 2024 budget law

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:13

Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More