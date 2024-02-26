Israel: Gas exports to Egypt, Jordan rose 25% in 2023

Middle East News
2024-02-26 | 10:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel: Gas exports to Egypt, Jordan rose 25% in 2023
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Israel: Gas exports to Egypt, Jordan rose 25% in 2023

Israel said on Monday that gas supplies to Egypt and Jordan rose by about 25 percent in 2023, despite brief disruptions at the start of the war in Gaza, adding that exports could be expanded further.

Israel is positioning itself as a regional energy hub and has committed to supply natural gas to Europe, which has been diversifying away from Russia since its invasion of Ukraine.

"The dramatic growth in natural gas exports to Egypt and Jordan proves just how much the natural gas market is a strategic asset for Israel and helps regional stability," Israel's Energy Minister Eli Cohen said in a statement.

Cohen said Israel is examining the possibility of expanding exports to enable European supplies through Egyptian liquefaction plants or by building local facilities.

The offshore Leviathan field, operated by Chevron with two Israeli partners, produced 6.29 billion cubic meters (bcm) for Egypt and 2.71 bcm for Jordan, the ministry said.

The nearby Tamar field exported a total of 2.56 bcm, with most going to Egypt. The Tamar rig is close to the Gaza Strip and saw an 11 percent production drop due to a month-long halt in operations at the start of Israel's war against Hamas.

Israel discovered huge natural gas deposits in the east Mediterranean 15 years ago, and major production began in 2013.

In total, the ministry said gas production jumped 13.9 percent from 2022, leading to a record year in state royalties of 2.19 billion shekels ($603 million), which will feed into a nascent sovereign wealth fund.

The fund, aimed at preventing the Israeli shekel from overheating from a sudden expansion in national wealth, was set up in 2014 and was supposed to begin operating in 2018.

But after a four-year delay due to political turmoil and a delayed revenue stream, the fund started operating in June 2022 once taxes on profits from natural gas and other resources had passed a required minimum of 1 billion shekels.

The fund's assets are forecast to grow to as much as $12 billion in the next decade, the government has said.

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel

Gas

Exports

Jordan

Egypt

LBCI Next
Escalating tensions: The fragile balance in Israel-Lebanon relations
Inside Israel: Ongoing talks about truce and hostage deal amid growing protests
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:23

Jordan's King warns of risks of Israel's planned military operation in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-25

Jordan's King meets with Palestinian President and warns Israel against continuing war during Ramadan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-25

Sullivan: US, Israel, Egypt and Qatar have agreed on 'basic contours' of hostage deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23

Israel's military exports to India unaffected by Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:13

Iran's uranium stock enriched to 60% shrinks, but problems continue -IAEA

LBCI
Middle East News
12:12

Mahmoud Abbas accepts the resignation of the Shtayyeh government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:03

Palestinian Prime Minister's resigns: Debate on new government formation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Rafah evacuation: Israeli cabinet continues deliberations on Rafah invasion and prisoner exchange deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-14

Gaza war enters 100th day: Health Ministry spokesperson unveils toll, 'alarming' figures

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-08

‘Powerful earthquake’ kills 296, injures 153 in Morocco

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-14

US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More