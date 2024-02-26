Jordan airdrops aid into Gaza with four planes, one of which belongs to the French army

Middle East News
2024-02-26 | 10:32
High views
2min
The Jordanian army announced on Monday that it had conducted four air drops of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, one of which was carried out by a plane belonging to the French military.

According to a statement issued by the Jordanian Armed Forces, the Jordanian military executed on Monday "four airdrops carrying aid to Gaza's people" under the directives of King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Adding that "four C130 aircraft, one of which is affiliated with the French Armed Forces," carried out the airdrops.

It clarified that the aid includes "relief and food supplies, including high-nutrition prepared meals, to alleviate the suffering of Gaza residents due to the difficult conditions they face as a result of the ongoing war" that has persisted for over four months.

The statement further stated, "These airdrops primarily aimed at delivering aid directly to the population and dropping it along the coast of the Gaza Strip from north to south."

It pointed out that "the participation of a French aircraft confirms the support for Jordanian humanitarian efforts" to support Gaza and "deepen the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries."

Thus far, the Jordanian army has announced 16 airdrop operations since the start of the war in Gaza between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on October 7th.

Previous airdrop operations were allocated to the Jordanian field hospital. On Christmas Eve, one was dedicated to approximately 800 individuals inside the Church of St. Porphyrius in the Al-Zaytun quarter of Gaza City.



AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Jordan

Aid

Gaza

French

Army

Support

