Mahmoud Abbas accepts the resignation of the Shtayyeh government

Middle East News
2024-02-26 | 12:12
High views
Mahmoud Abbas accepts the resignation of the Shtayyeh government
Mahmoud Abbas accepts the resignation of the Shtayyeh government

The Palestinian Presidency announced on Monday that President Mahmoud Abbas has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh's government.

A statement from the presidency said, "President Abbas issued a decree today accepting the resignation of Mohammad Shtayyeh and temporarily assigning him and his government to manage the government's affairs until the formation of a new government."

Download now the LBCI mobile app
