US Central Command neutralizes maritime threats near Yemeni coast

Middle East News
2024-02-27 | 02:36
US Central Command neutralizes maritime threats near Yemeni coast
US Central Command neutralizes maritime threats near Yemeni coast

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces took decisive action in the Red Sea, neutralizing multiple threats to maritime security.

The forces neutralized three unmanned surface vessels (USVs), two mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM), and a one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in an act of self-defense. 

These threats were detected in the vicinity of the Red Sea.

The USVs and ASCM weapons were identified in areas controlled by Houthi forces in Yemen, while the UAV was observed flying over the Red Sea. 

Upon assessment, CENTCOM determined that these assets posed an immediate danger to merchant vessels and US Navy ships operating in the region.

“These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels,” CENTCOM said on X.

Houthis: We will reassess the situation if the Israeli 'aggression' on Gaza stops
Israel files report with World Court on Gaza measures, says Israeli official
