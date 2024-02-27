Houthis: We will reassess the situation if the Israeli 'aggression' on Gaza stops

The spokesman for the Houthi group in Yemen, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, told Reuters on Tuesday that the attacks carried out by the group on shipping vessels in the Red Sea with missiles and drones will not stop unless the Israeli "aggression" on the Gaza Strip ends and the siege is lifted.



In response to a question about whether the attacks on ships would stop if an agreement to cease fire in Gaza was reached, Abdul-Salam said that the situation would be reassessed if the siege ended and humanitarian aid was allowed to enter Gaza freely.



Reuters