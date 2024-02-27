Houthis: We will reassess the situation if the Israeli 'aggression' on Gaza stops

Middle East News
2024-02-27 | 05:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Houthis: We will reassess the situation if the Israeli &#39;aggression&#39; on Gaza stops
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Houthis: We will reassess the situation if the Israeli 'aggression' on Gaza stops

The spokesman for the Houthi group in Yemen, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, told Reuters on Tuesday that the attacks carried out by the group on shipping vessels in the Red Sea with missiles and drones will not stop unless the Israeli "aggression" on the Gaza Strip ends and the siege is lifted.

In response to a question about whether the attacks on ships would stop if an agreement to cease fire in Gaza was reached, Abdul-Salam said that the situation would be reassessed if the siege ended and humanitarian aid was allowed to enter Gaza freely.

Reuters

Middle East News

Houthi

Israel

Aggression

Gaza

Mohammed Abdul-Salam

Red Sea

Yemen

LBCI Next
Qatar refuses to comment on Biden's statements regarding cessation of fighting in Gaza
US Central Command neutralizes maritime threats near Yemeni coast
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-20

Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israeli and US ships in Red Sea with missiles

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-06

Houthi leader in Yemen: We will continue escalating if Israeli attack on Gaza does not stop

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-23

US destroys Houthi drones and missiles in Yemen and Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-22

Houthis 'ban' Israeli, US, British ships from Red Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:31

Ukraine's Zelensky says he is in Saudi Arabia on working visit

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:20

Palestinian pop singer hopes to compete for Iceland at Eurovision

LBCI
World News
07:34

US says that Israel has agreed to transfer tax revenues to Palestinian Authority

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:22

UN: Israeli forces stalled evacuation convoy, forced paramedics to strip

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Escalating conflict: Baalbek shelling and Lebanon's political challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-13

Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
Sports News
13:52

Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
13:52

Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
15:51

Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Tragic accident: Container collides with car carrying school kids in Batroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:32

Israeli raids hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:42

Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to Baalbek’s attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More