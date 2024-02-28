CENTCOM neutralizes five Houthi drones in Red Sea

On Tuesday, US aircraft, in coordination with a coalition warship, successfully intercepted and shot down five Houthi one-way attack (OWA) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).



According to reports from US Central Command (CENTCOM), these UAVs were detected originating from areas in Yemen under Houthi control.



Analysis by CENTCOM forces concluded that these drones posed an imminent threat to both merchant vessels and the military assets of the US Navy and coalition forces operating in the region.



Therefore, CENTCOM stated on X that its actions “will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels.”