Armed man killed in attempt to plant bomb targeting police forces in Iran

2024-02-28 | 01:59
LBCI
The Iranian semi-official Tasnim Agency quoted the prosecutor general of Sistan and Baluchestan province as saying that two gunmen attempted to plant a bomb on a road leading to a police station, but it exploded, resulting in the death of one of them, while the other managed to flee.

Reuters
 

