Egyptian President confirms transfer of money from UAE agreement to Central Bank

2024-02-28 | 07:01
LBCI
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said on Wednesday that part of the money announced in the agreement signed by Egypt with the UAE regarding the development project of the Ras Al-Hikma area had reached the central bank.

Egypt and the UAE signed a strategic partnership agreement worth $35 billion to develop the coastal peninsula.

Reuters

