News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
1
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
1
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
BP intends to invest $1.5 billion in Egypt, Bloomberg News says
Middle East News
2024-02-28 | 11:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
BP intends to invest $1.5 billion in Egypt, Bloomberg News says
BP (BP.L) is considering investments of about $1.5 billion to develop gas projects and drilling in Egypt over the next three to four years, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a spokesperson for the global oil major.
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Earlier this month, BP and state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced plans to form a joint venture in Egypt that will initially focus on natural gas.
The joint venture, expected to be formed in the second half of this year, will be 51% owned by BP and 49% by ADNOC, the companies said at the time.
BP will contribute its interests in three development concessions and exploration agreements in Egypt while ADNOC will make a proportionate cash contribution that can be used for future growth opportunities.
Reuters
Middle East News
BP
Gas
Projects
Egypt
Oil
Next
CENTCOM neutralizes five Houthi drones in Red Sea
One-quarter of Gaza's population is one step away from famine, says UN
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-02-26
Israel: Gas exports to Egypt, Jordan rose 25% in 2023
Middle East News
2024-02-26
Israel: Gas exports to Egypt, Jordan rose 25% in 2023
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-05
Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-05
Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000
0
Middle East News
07:01
Egyptian President confirms transfer of money from UAE agreement to Central Bank
Middle East News
07:01
Egyptian President confirms transfer of money from UAE agreement to Central Bank
0
World News
2024-02-27
OPEC+ to consider extending voluntary oil output cuts: Reuters sources
World News
2024-02-27
OPEC+ to consider extending voluntary oil output cuts: Reuters sources
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:39
Israel strikes Syrian capital, Damascus: Official media
Middle East News
14:39
Israel strikes Syrian capital, Damascus: Official media
0
Middle East News
14:24
Pro-Iranian TV channel states big explosion heard in Damascus
Middle East News
14:24
Pro-Iranian TV channel states big explosion heard in Damascus
0
Middle East News
14:14
Washington urges Israel to allow worshipers access to Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan
Middle East News
14:14
Washington urges Israel to allow worshipers access to Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan
0
Middle East News
13:55
Official media: Syrian air defenses intercept 'hostile targets' in vicinity of Damascus
Middle East News
13:55
Official media: Syrian air defenses intercept 'hostile targets' in vicinity of Damascus
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-29
UN: Lebanon agrees to historic reforms in Social Security and establishes a retirement pension system for the private sector
Lebanon News
2023-12-29
UN: Lebanon agrees to historic reforms in Social Security and establishes a retirement pension system for the private sector
0
World News
2023-12-26
Ukraine announces destruction of Russian navy vessel in Crimea
World News
2023-12-26
Ukraine announces destruction of Russian navy vessel in Crimea
0
Lebanon News
11:00
Diplomatic emphasis: Mikati calls for action to stop Israeli aggression in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:00
Diplomatic emphasis: Mikati calls for action to stop Israeli aggression in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-17
Drug smuggling issue: Regional meeting to tackle drug smuggling across Syrian borders
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-17
Drug smuggling issue: Regional meeting to tackle drug smuggling across Syrian borders
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:54
Hamas launches missile salvos from southern Lebanon into northern Israel
Lebanon News
03:54
Hamas launches missile salvos from southern Lebanon into northern Israel
2
Press Highlights
02:15
Defense Minister to Asharq Al-Awsat: Our soldiers cannot engage in fighting
Press Highlights
02:15
Defense Minister to Asharq Al-Awsat: Our soldiers cannot engage in fighting
3
Press Highlights
01:23
1997-2023: A $311 billion trade deficit
Press Highlights
01:23
1997-2023: A $311 billion trade deficit
4
Press Highlights
00:17
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement
Press Highlights
00:17
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement
5
Press Highlights
01:09
Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures
Press Highlights
01:09
Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures
6
Lebanon News
05:19
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Resolution 1701 does not ensure Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanon News
05:19
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Resolution 1701 does not ensure Lebanese sovereignty
7
Lebanon Economy
02:42
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:42
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
00:55
Lebanese Presidency saga continues: A glimpse into the 'Third Option' candidates
Press Highlights
00:55
Lebanese Presidency saga continues: A glimpse into the 'Third Option' candidates
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More