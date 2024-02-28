BP intends to invest $1.5 billion in Egypt, Bloomberg News says

Middle East News
2024-02-28 | 11:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
BP intends to invest $1.5 billion in Egypt, Bloomberg News says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
BP intends to invest $1.5 billion in Egypt, Bloomberg News says

BP (BP.L) is considering investments of about $1.5 billion to develop gas projects and drilling in Egypt over the next three to four years, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a spokesperson for the global oil major.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this month, BP and state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced plans to form a joint venture in Egypt that will initially focus on natural gas.

The joint venture, expected to be formed in the second half of this year, will be 51% owned by BP and 49% by ADNOC, the companies said at the time.

BP will contribute its interests in three development concessions and exploration agreements in Egypt while ADNOC will make a proportionate cash contribution that can be used for future growth opportunities.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

BP

Gas

Projects

Egypt

Oil

LBCI Next
CENTCOM neutralizes five Houthi drones in Red Sea
One-quarter of Gaza's population is one step away from famine, says UN
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-26

Israel: Gas exports to Egypt, Jordan rose 25% in 2023

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-05

Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000

LBCI
Middle East News
07:01

Egyptian President confirms transfer of money from UAE agreement to Central Bank

LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

OPEC+ to consider extending voluntary oil output cuts: Reuters sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:39

Israel strikes Syrian capital, Damascus: Official media

LBCI
Middle East News
14:24

Pro-Iranian TV channel states big explosion heard in Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
14:14

Washington urges Israel to allow worshipers access to Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan

LBCI
Middle East News
13:55

Official media: Syrian air defenses intercept 'hostile targets' in vicinity of Damascus

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-29

UN: Lebanon agrees to historic reforms in Social Security and establishes a retirement pension system for the private sector

LBCI
World News
2023-12-26

Ukraine announces destruction of Russian navy vessel in Crimea

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Diplomatic emphasis: Mikati calls for action to stop Israeli aggression in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-17

Drug smuggling issue: Regional meeting to tackle drug smuggling across Syrian borders

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Hamas launches missile salvos from southern Lebanon into northern Israel

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:15

Defense Minister to Asharq Al-Awsat: Our soldiers cannot engage in fighting

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

1997-2023: A $311 billion trade deficit

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:09

Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Resolution 1701 does not ensure Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:42

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:55

Lebanese Presidency saga continues: A glimpse into the 'Third Option' candidates

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More