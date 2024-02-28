News
Washington urges Israel to allow worshipers access to Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan
Middle East News
2024-02-28 | 14:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Washington urges Israel to allow worshipers access to Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan
The United States urged Israel on Wednesday to allow worshipers from the occupied West Bank to access the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem during the month of Ramadan, after an extremist Israeli minister called for preventing them from doing so.
The spokesperson for the Department of State, Matthew Miller, told reporters, "As it pertains to Al-Aqsa, we continue to urge Israel to facilitate access to Temple Mount for peaceful worshippers during Ramadan consistent with past practice," using the Jewish name for the site.
AFP
Middle East News
US
Washington
Israel
Al-Aqsa Mosque
Ramadan
West Bank
