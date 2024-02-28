Israel strikes Syrian capital, Damascus: Official media

Israel bombarded an area near Damascus on Wednesday, according to official Syrian media, amid escalating regional tensions since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.



Syrian state television stated, "Our air defenses intercepted an Israeli 'aggression' in the vicinity of the capital Damascus and shot down most of its missiles."



A reporter for Agence France-Presse in the Syrian capital heard explosions followed by ambulance sirens.



Since the start of the civil war in Syria in 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on its northern neighbor, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces, including Hezbollah and the Syrian army.



The strikes have increased since the beginning of the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas about five months ago.



Israel rarely comments on specific strikes, but it has repeatedly stated that it will not allow Iran to solidify its military presence in Syria.



