Israel appropriates 650 acres of West Bank land near big settlement

Middle East News
2024-02-29 | 07:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel appropriates 650 acres of West Bank land near big settlement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israel appropriates 650 acres of West Bank land near big settlement

Israel appropriated several tracts of land abutting a major Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, but a source briefed on the decision told Reuters there was currently no plan for construction there.

An announcement by the Civil Administration, part of Israel's Defense Ministry, said the tracts amounted to 2,640 dunams, or 652 acres. The Israeli source said they would now be designated part of Maale Adumim settlement, east of Jerusalem.

The West Bank is among territories captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war and where Palestinians, with international support, seek statehood. Most world powers deem the settlements illegal. Israel disputes that, citing historical claims to the West Bank and describing it as a security bulwark.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist government has promoted the settlements, creating friction with the United States even as the allies close ranks over Israel's war with Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

On February 24, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington deemed West Bank settlements inconsistent with international law, reverting to a US position that had been overturned by the administration of then-President Donald Trump.
 
 
Reuters

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Acres

West Bank

Settlement

Land

LBCI Next
Houthi leader vows military "surprises" in Red Sea operations
Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Aid seekers killed 'in cold blood'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-23

Blinken says Israel's new settlements in West Bank "inconsistent" with international law

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:48

New Zealand lists Hamas as terrorist group, sanctions 'extremist' Israeli settlers

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-28

Israeli Finance Minister pushes forward with settlement expansion

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23

Israeli army says it killed West Bank militant in airstrike

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:33

Saudi Arabia condemns Israel's violation of International Humanitarian Law in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:24

Houthi leader vows military "surprises" in Red Sea operations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:53

Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Aid seekers killed 'in cold blood'

LBCI
Middle East News
06:40

Israeli strike hits Hezbollah truck near Lebanese-Syrian border, kills at least one fighter

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:48

Death toll of Israel’s war on Gaza exceeds 30,000: Health ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-10

Al Arabiya: Strikes close to Rafah border crossing between Gaza, Sinai Peninsula

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-27

Lebanon's public sector in crisis: Salaries suspended amidst government dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

CNN sources: Israel's potential ground invasion into Lebanon rings alarms

LBCI
Middle East News
06:40

Israeli strike hits Hezbollah truck near Lebanese-Syrian border, kills at least one fighter

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Mikati's inability to increase salaries of military to avoid inflation

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

Tourism Minister to LBCI: Tourist activities are 'form of resistance;' Israeli justifications for Lebanon attacks threaten sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

In Lebanon, the Cabinet greenlights salary boosts for military personnel and retirees

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

Lebanon in the spotlight: Joint Qatar-France communique call for urgent presidential elections, LAF support, & Resolution 1701 respect

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Berri to Al-Joumhouria: I am ready to call for successive sessions in this case

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Diplomatic emphasis: Mikati calls for action to stop Israeli aggression in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More