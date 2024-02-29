Houthi leader vows military "surprises" in Red Sea operations

2024-02-29
Houthi leader vows military &quot;surprises&quot; in Red Sea operations
Houthi leader vows military "surprises" in Red Sea operations

In a recent statement, the leader of the Houthi movement declared intentions to unveil unforeseen military strategies during their operations in the Red Sea, catching adversaries off guard.

Middle East News

Houthi Leader

Red Sea

Attacks

Military

LBCI
World News
12:33

UN Security Council: Emergency meeting following death of Palestinians during aid distribution in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Preparations Amidst Regional Uncertainty

LBCI
World News
11:48

Pentagon announces death of 25,000 Palestinian women and children by Israeli Forces since October

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians

LBCI
Middle East News
10:33

Saudi Arabia condemns Israel's violation of International Humanitarian Law in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
07:02

Israel appropriates 650 acres of West Bank land near big settlement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:53

Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Aid seekers killed 'in cold blood'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-18

New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Baraka to LBCI: So far, no negotiations have started for a prisoner exchange or to end the operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson

LBCI
Middle East News
14:39

Israel strikes Syrian capital, Damascus: Official media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

CNN sources: Israel's potential ground invasion into Lebanon rings alarms

LBCI
Middle East News
06:40

Israeli strike hits Hezbollah truck near Lebanese-Syrian border, kills at least one fighter

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Mikati's inability to increase salaries of military to avoid inflation

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

Tourism Minister to LBCI: Tourist activities are 'form of resistance;' Israeli justifications for Lebanon attacks threaten sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

In Lebanon, the Cabinet greenlights salary boosts for military personnel and retirees

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Berri to Al-Joumhouria: I am ready to call for successive sessions in this case

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson

LBCI
Middle East News
14:39

Israel strikes Syrian capital, Damascus: Official media

