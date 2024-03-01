EU to delay part of 82 million euro payment to UNRWA

The European Commission will give the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) only part of a planned 82 million euro payment now due to concerns raised by Israeli accusations that 12 staff were involved in the October 7 attack, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.



The Commission is expected to make an official announcement at around 11:30 GMT, the sources said.



They said the Commission planned to make the payment in installments over time, rather than with a single lump sum.







Reuters