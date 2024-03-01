Suspected Israeli airstrike: Iranian advisor and Hezbollah fighters killed in Syria

2024-03-01 | 09:04
Suspected Israeli airstrike: Iranian advisor and Hezbollah fighters killed in Syria
Suspected Israeli airstrike: Iranian advisor and Hezbollah fighters killed in Syria

The Islamic Republic News Agency reported the killing of a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's Navy, who served as a military advisor in Syria, in an airstrike suspected to be Israeli.

Other Iranian media reports mentioned that Reza Zarei was killed along with two Hezbollah fighters.

Iran elections: Polls open in first elections since mass protests
Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians
