Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
16
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
Suspected Israeli airstrike: Iranian advisor and Hezbollah fighters killed in Syria
2024-03-01 | 09:04
Suspected Israeli airstrike: Iranian advisor and Hezbollah fighters killed in Syria
The Islamic Republic News Agency reported the killing of a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's Navy, who served as a military advisor in Syria, in an airstrike suspected to be Israeli.
Other Iranian media reports mentioned that Reza Zarei was killed along with two Hezbollah fighters.
Hezbollah
Syria
Israel
Airstrike
Military
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh
Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh
Israeli strike hits Hezbollah truck near Lebanese-Syrian border, kills at least one fighter
Israeli strike hits Hezbollah truck near Lebanese-Syrian border, kills at least one fighter
Israeli strike near Syrian-Lebanese border claims lives of two Hezbollah members, reports SOHR
Israeli strike near Syrian-Lebanese border claims lives of two Hezbollah members, reports SOHR
Hezbollah's drone warfare: A challenge for Israel
Hezbollah's drone warfare: A challenge for Israel
Humanitarian crisis: Why have most countries opted to deliver airlifted aid?
Humanitarian crisis: Why have most countries opted to deliver airlifted aid?
Global condemnation: Israeli massacre in Gaza sparks rage
Global condemnation: Israeli massacre in Gaza sparks rage
Berri stresses support for Palestine amid regional struggles
Berri stresses support for Palestine amid regional struggles
Lebanon's presidential void: Conflicting atmospheres emerge amidst regional tensions
Lebanon's presidential void: Conflicting atmospheres emerge amidst regional tensions
Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67
Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67
Blinken Indicates Progress Towards Establishing Peacekeeping Force in Haiti
Blinken Indicates Progress Towards Establishing Peacekeeping Force in Haiti
African Cup of Nations: "Akwaba" mascot of the competition
African Cup of Nations: "Akwaba" mascot of the competition
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon
UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh
Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura
Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura
Lebanese Foreign Ministry urges 'international probe' into Gaza violence
Lebanese Foreign Ministry urges 'international probe' into Gaza violence
