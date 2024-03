CENTCOM strikes back: Red Sea escalation with Houthi forces

US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Friday a series of incidents in the Red Sea region involving Iranian-backed Houthi forces from Yemen.



CENTCOM forces conducted a strike against a surface-to-air missile, which was being prepared for launch from areas controlled by the Houthi rebels.



The missile was targeted due to its perceived threat to US aircraft operating in the vicinity.



Later, the Houthis launched “an anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) from Yemen into the Red Sea,” according to CENTCOM on X. The missile did not cause any damage to vessels in the area.

