Yemeni Government: Freighter Rubymar sank in the Red Sea

Middle East News
2024-03-02 | 06:48
High views
Yemeni Government: Freighter Rubymar sank in the Red Sea
Yemeni Government: Freighter Rubymar sank in the Red Sea

The Cargo ship Rubymar, which was abandoned in the southern Red Sea after being targeted by Yemen's Houthis on Feb. 18, has sunk, a statement by the internationally recognized Yemeni government said on Saturday.

Reuters

Middle East News

Yemen

Cargo

Ship

Rubymar

Red Sea

Freighter

UKMTO receives a report of an attack west of Mocha in Yemen
CENTCOM strikes back: Red Sea escalation with Houthi forces
