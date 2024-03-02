News
Yemeni Government: Freighter Rubymar sank in the Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-03-02 | 06:48
Yemeni Government: Freighter Rubymar sank in the Red Sea
The Cargo ship Rubymar, which was abandoned in the southern Red Sea after being targeted by Yemen's Houthis on Feb. 18, has sunk, a statement by the internationally recognized Yemeni government said on Saturday.
Reuters
Middle East News
Yemen
Cargo
Ship
Rubymar
Red Sea
Freighter
