Bou Habib: Lebanon Ready for Indirect Negotiations with Israel

Middle East News
2024-03-02 | 09:26
High views
Bou Habib: Lebanon Ready for Indirect Negotiations with Israel
2min
Bou Habib: Lebanon Ready for Indirect Negotiations with Israel

Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said on Saturday Israel's withdrawal from the Shebaa Farms and Kfar Shuba Hills, along with respecting international borders and halting daily violations, achieve security for all. 
He affirmed that Lebanon is ready for indirect negotiations, noting that the alternative is the danger of the war expanding into a regional conflict.
During his participation in a panel discussion on establishing lasting peace in the Middle East, Bou Habib pointed out the daily Israeli threats to destroy Lebanon, highlighting Lebanon's pursuit of stability. 
He urged Israelis to consider a different option than the continuous war that has persisted for over 75 years.
He also emphasized that halting Western arms and ammunition supplies to Israel would stop the war.

Additionally, Bou Habib held bilateral meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița Teodora Odobescu, European foreign ministers from Hungary Péter Szijjártó, and Serbia Ivica Dačić, and Montenegro's Filip Ivanović, where he explained Lebanon's stance calling for an end to the war, the importance of supporting the Lebanese army, protecting civilians according to the rules of international humanitarian law, and working on sustainable political solutions to achieve stability and security in the Middle East and southern Lebanon. 
He also discussed ways to enhance and develop bilateral cooperation in political, economic, cultural, and tourism fields.
 

Unofficial reports: Iran election turnout around 40%
Hezbollah's drone warfare: A challenge for Israel
