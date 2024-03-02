The United States Begins Airdropping Aid to Gaza Strip: Official

2024-03-02 | 11:01
The United States Begins Airdropping Aid to Gaza Strip: Official
The United States Begins Airdropping Aid to Gaza Strip: Official

Three military cargo planes belonging to the United States airdropped food supplies over the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to a U.S. official, as the strip faces a growing humanitarian crisis following months of conflict between Israel and Hamas.
 
An official from the U.S. Central Command ("CENTCOM") told Agence France-Presse, requesting anonymity, "We conducted an aerial drop operation for humanitarian aid in Gaza," involving three U.S. C-130 aircraft to provide "relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict."
 
 
 
Middle East News

US

Gaza

Aid

Palestine

War

