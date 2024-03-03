Palestinian president to visit Turkey at the invitation of President Erdoğan

2024-03-03 | 07:47
Palestinian president to visit Turkey at the invitation of President Erdoğan
Palestinian president to visit Turkey at the invitation of President Erdoğan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is set to travel to Turkey on Tuesday in response to an invitation from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, announced by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday.

The Turkish minister stated after The Antalya Diplomacy Forum, located in the south of Turkey, that "President Erdoğan invited Abbas to Turkey to discuss the situation in Palestine and the ongoing conflict, and to be briefed on the talks" being conducted by the Palestinian Authority with Hamas and other Palestinian factions.

The location of the meeting between the two presidents has yet to be determined.

Fidan also confirmed that "negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza are ongoing through intermediaries," with "genuine desire and actual effort to reach a ceasefire before Ramadan."

Middle East News

Palestine

Turkey

Ceasefire

War

Negotiations

