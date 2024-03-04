Russian warship arrives in Qatar for defense exhibition

Middle East News
2024-03-04 | 03:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian warship arrives in Qatar for defense exhibition
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russian warship arrives in Qatar for defense exhibition

Russia's Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov entered the Qatari port of Hamad, where it will take part in the DIMDEX-2024 defense exhibition, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the press service of fleet.

"A welcoming ceremony for the Russian warship took place at the pier, in which representatives of the Russian Embassy in Qatar and officers of the naval forces of the host country took part," the agency cited the press service as saying.

The destroyer, which in January conducted an anti-submarine exercise in the South China Sea, has been on "a long-distance voyage" since Jan. 22, Russian agencies reported.

The Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) will take place March 4-6, according to the exhibition's website.

Reuter

Middle East News

Russia

Qatar

Warship

Defense

Exhibition

Pacific

Fleet

Port

LBCI Next
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Gulf statement on Durra gas field 'unconstructive'
From Gaza to Lebanon: Hochstein's quest for regional stability
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-28

Lebanon in the spotlight: Joint Qatar-France communique call for urgent presidential elections, LAF support, & Resolution 1701 respect

LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

Russia bans gasoline exports for six months starting March

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-25

Israeli delegation set to visit Qatar for captive-exchange talks, reports Al Jazeera, citing the Israeli Channel 12

LBCI
World News
2024-02-25

Ukraine reports destroying 16 out of 18 drones launched by Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Israeli warplanes fly heavily over the border area in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:20

Iranian Foreign Ministry: Gulf statement on Durra gas field 'unconstructive'

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

From Gaza to Lebanon: Hochstein's quest for regional stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Hezbollah prevents Israeli infiltration attempt: clashes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Israeli warplanes fly heavily over the border area in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

One death by rocket that fell in Israel near Lebanese border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-06

Hezbollah 'strikes back': Meron air control base targeted in response to Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Hezbollah prevents Israeli infiltration attempt: clashes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

From Gaza to Lebanon: Hochstein's quest for regional stability

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:59

Strategic stalemate: Hezbollah's stand against concessions in Parliamentary maneuvering

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More