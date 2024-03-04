Iranian Foreign Ministry: Gulf statement on Durra gas field 'unconstructive'

2024-03-04 | 04:20
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Gulf statement on Durra gas field 'unconstructive'
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Gulf statement on Durra gas field 'unconstructive'

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani rejected the statement by the Gulf Cooperation Council on Monday that the Durra gas field is jointly owned only by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, describing the statement as "unconstructive."

Kanaani stated, "Such a one-sided statement, which has no basis in truth, is unconstructive," and reiterated Iran's insistence on conducting diplomatic and technical discussions to determine the status of the gas field.

Iran had previously demanded a share in the field and described the Kuwaiti-Saudi agreement to develop and exploit it in 2022 as "illegal."

Reuters
 

