News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Gulf statement on Durra gas field 'unconstructive'
Middle East News
2024-03-04 | 04:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Gulf statement on Durra gas field 'unconstructive'
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani rejected the statement by the Gulf Cooperation Council on Monday that the Durra gas field is jointly owned only by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, describing the statement as "unconstructive."
Kanaani stated, "Such a one-sided statement, which has no basis in truth, is unconstructive," and reiterated Iran's insistence on conducting diplomatic and technical discussions to determine the status of the gas field.
Iran had previously demanded a share in the field and described the Kuwaiti-Saudi agreement to develop and exploit it in 2022 as "illegal."
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Nasser Kanaani
Durra
Gas
Field
Gulf
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
Next
Israeli warplanes fly heavily over the border area in southern Lebanon
Russian warship arrives in Qatar for defense exhibition
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-02-25
Another 15 trln standard cubic feet of gas proven at Saudi Aramco's Jafurah field
Middle East News
2024-02-25
Another 15 trln standard cubic feet of gas proven at Saudi Aramco's Jafurah field
0
Middle East News
2024-02-21
Iran accuses Israel of 'plot' against gas pipelines
Middle East News
2024-02-21
Iran accuses Israel of 'plot' against gas pipelines
0
Middle East News
2024-02-14
Iran's main gas pipeline targeted in an act of sabotage
Middle East News
2024-02-14
Iran's main gas pipeline targeted in an act of sabotage
0
Middle East News
2024-01-26
Attack on Iraqi Kurdish gas field leads to major power cuts
Middle East News
2024-01-26
Attack on Iraqi Kurdish gas field leads to major power cuts
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:25
Israeli warplanes fly heavily over the border area in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:25
Israeli warplanes fly heavily over the border area in southern Lebanon
0
Middle East News
03:20
Russian warship arrives in Qatar for defense exhibition
Middle East News
03:20
Russian warship arrives in Qatar for defense exhibition
0
Press Highlights
01:04
From Gaza to Lebanon: Hochstein's quest for regional stability
Press Highlights
01:04
From Gaza to Lebanon: Hochstein's quest for regional stability
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:27
Hezbollah prevents Israeli infiltration attempt: clashes in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:27
Hezbollah prevents Israeli infiltration attempt: clashes in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:25
Israeli warplanes fly heavily over the border area in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:25
Israeli warplanes fly heavily over the border area in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:16
One death by rocket that fell in Israel near Lebanese border
Lebanon News
06:16
One death by rocket that fell in Israel near Lebanese border
0
Middle East News
2024-01-06
Hezbollah 'strikes back': Meron air control base targeted in response to Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination
Middle East News
2024-01-06
Hezbollah 'strikes back': Meron air control base targeted in response to Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?
2
Lebanon News
01:27
Hezbollah prevents Israeli infiltration attempt: clashes in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:27
Hezbollah prevents Israeli infiltration attempt: clashes in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
09:08
Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village
Lebanon News
09:08
Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage
5
Lebanon News
08:50
Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:50
Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges
7
Press Highlights
01:04
From Gaza to Lebanon: Hochstein's quest for regional stability
Press Highlights
01:04
From Gaza to Lebanon: Hochstein's quest for regional stability
8
Press Highlights
02:59
Strategic stalemate: Hezbollah's stand against concessions in Parliamentary maneuvering
Press Highlights
02:59
Strategic stalemate: Hezbollah's stand against concessions in Parliamentary maneuvering
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More